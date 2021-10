State Representative Tanner Magee has been boots on the ground since Ida made landfall across South East Louisiana. Magee said judging from an aerial tour just days after the storm, it was evident that residents needed help fast. He also made trips and personally spoke with residents who have lost everything and said it was heartbreaking to see so many people in the situation they are in. Magee said there are around 10,000 homes in Terrebonne that were destroyed. Families need help, and they need it fast.

