Todd Eugene Bruton 1978-2021

Todd Eugene Bruton, 42, of Atascadero, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021. An only child, born September 22, 1978, in Camarillo, Ca., to Bruce & Debbie Bruton. He attended schools in both Oxnard and Atascadero, graduating from Oxnard high school in 1996. In his younger years, he played AYSO soccer and loved the great outdoors, taking many summer trips to Colorado and the pacific northwest to camp, hike, and snow ski.

In his adult years, his passion in life was riding his Harley Davidson, and boy could he ride! He loved his children, taking them on numerous adventures to car shows, beaches, the drive-in movies, bike rides, dirt bike riding, camping, and so many other things that we will cherish forever.

A heart of gold would be an understatement because he wanted to rescue anyone he saw struggling through a hard time or situation. He lit up a room when he walked in and could conversate with anybody. If you needed a friend, he was there. If laughter is the best medicine, then he was the prescription because he could turn any tears into laughter with his sense of humor.

Todd is preceded in death by his father, Bruce Bruton of Atascadero, and step-father, Gary Cran of Oxnard. He is survived by his mother, Debbie Bruton (Riddle), of Medford, OR., daughter, Jade Bruton of San Luis Obispo, step-son, Anthony Alaniz of Paso Robles, mother of his children, Amy Bruton (Stuart) of San Luis Obispo, and many other family members and friends.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with memorial expenses, and we ask that in lieu of flowers, you please donate to the GoFundMe account, Click Here.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 3 pm at Chapel of the Roses in Atascadero. If you have a picture of or with Todd, the family is asking that you bring it to be left for his children.