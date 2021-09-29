CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atascadero, CA

Todd Eugene Bruton 1978-2021

By Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YI6m0_0cBorBF200

Todd Eugene Bruton, 42, of Atascadero, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021. An only child, born September 22, 1978, in Camarillo, Ca., to Bruce & Debbie Bruton. He attended schools in both Oxnard and Atascadero, graduating from Oxnard high school in 1996. In his younger years, he played AYSO soccer and loved the great outdoors, taking many summer trips to Colorado and the pacific northwest to camp, hike, and snow ski.

In his adult years, his passion in life was riding his Harley Davidson, and boy could he ride! He loved his children, taking them on numerous adventures to car shows, beaches, the drive-in movies, bike rides, dirt bike riding, camping, and so many other things that we will cherish forever.

A heart of gold would be an understatement because he wanted to rescue anyone he saw struggling through a hard time or situation. He lit up a room when he walked in and could conversate with anybody. If you needed a friend, he was there. If laughter is the best medicine, then he was the prescription because he could turn any tears into laughter with his sense of humor.

Todd is preceded in death by his father, Bruce Bruton of Atascadero, and step-father, Gary Cran of Oxnard. He is survived by his mother, Debbie Bruton (Riddle), of Medford, OR., daughter, Jade Bruton of San Luis Obispo, step-son, Anthony Alaniz of Paso Robles, mother of his children, Amy Bruton (Stuart) of San Luis Obispo, and many other family members and friends.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with memorial expenses, and we ask that in lieu of flowers, you please donate to the GoFundMe account, Click Here.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 3 pm at Chapel of the Roses in Atascadero. If you have a picture of or with Todd, the family is asking that you bring it to be left for his children.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 09/27-10/03/2021

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. September 27, 2021. 00:04— Oscar...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Denise Kudla Memorial Fund Donates Over $8,000

PASO ROBLES — Denise Kudla was a wonderful individual who loved life and showed everyone how to love. In 2019, Denise Kudla passed away in a horrible automobile accident. There was a Celebration of Life event for Denise and her family at the Cabernet Links and RV Resort on Nov. 2, 2019, where over 1,500 people attended.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Atascadero, CA
Obituaries
State
Colorado State
City
Oxnard, CA
City
Camarillo, CA
City
Atascadero, CA
Local
California Obituaries
The Paso Robles Press

Long Walk Home Fundraiser Raises Over $43,000

ATASCADERO — Last Saturday, Sept. 25, the community came out to support the Long Walk Home fundraiser for El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO). The annual fundraiser engages the community to bring attention to homelessness that impacts our local people. The organization serves North County with three safe and secure overnight shelters in Atascadero and Paso Robles.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

History of the Kristin Smart Case Part II

There is always more than one side to a story, especially when it comes to an unsolved case. When it comes to the Kristin Smart case, “whodunnit” was never the question—no matter how long it took to arrest Paul Flores—the prime suspect and last person seen with Kristin back in 1996.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicine#Beaches#Bruce Debbie Bruton#Ayso#Click Here
The Paso Robles Press

Barricaded Subject in Atascadero

ATASCADERO — On Sept. 23 at approximately 5:51 p.m., the Atascadero Police Department received a report of a domestic dispute in the 7200 block of Sombrilla Ave. Arriving APD units learned that Kevin Guevaranayo, 26 yrs. of age, of Santa Maria had arrived at the location in violation of a restraining order. Guevaranayo was acting erratic and threatened his ex-girlfriend with a knife. He then barricaded himself in her apartment.
ATASCADERO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Paso Robles Press

88 Years of Innovation Continues with JB Dewar’s Commitment to Sustainability

SAN LUIS OBISPO —JB Dewar is the first provider on the Central Coast to offer renewable diesel at the pump. While they have been offering the product in bulk via delivery for the last few years, installing the offering at a fueling station opens availability and access to more customers. The latest in sustainable fuel, renewable diesel, will be available at JB Dewar’s San Luis Obispo fueling location on Prado Road, with the hopes to install in other locations in the near future.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Small Bear Sighted in Paso Robles Neighborhood

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) received a report of a small-sized brown bear roaming a Paso Robles neighborhood. On Mon. Sept. 20, a bear was seen on a Ring camera around 9:20 p.m. in the neighborhood of Panorama Drive behind Flamson Middle School by Nacimiento Drive. PRPD...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

North County Girls Varsity Take First at Morro Bay Invite

NORTH COUNTY — Paso Robles High School’s senior cross country runner, Charlotte Castelli, was the top North County runner, taking first place in the Girl’s Varsity race at the Morro Bay Invitational held Sept. 11, out-pacing second-place finisher, Templeton senior Madeline Bobbitt, by over 30 seconds. Paso’s Sydney Moore, a junior, came in third.
MORRO BAY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

PEO Launches Star Card Fundraiser

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles chapter of PEO International (Philanthropic Educational Organization) is launching a new Star Card fundraiser to raise funds for its Kiper-Twist Scholarship Fund, primarily benefitting women in North San Luis Obispo County who are attending college, trade schools, or returning to school to improve themselves, gain skills and college degrees to better provide for their families.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
615K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy