Where The CW's 'Dynasty' Season 4 Went Wrong

By Jay Snow
Collider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been one fight after another for the fan-favorite couple of Fallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam Ridley (Adam Huber) since the latter was introduced in late Season 1 of The CW’s Dynasty reboot. From fake dating, his memory loss after being brutally hit over the head by Fallon’s long-lost brother Adam, to the kid that was believed to be Liam’s (but, instead, turned out to be his father’s), it warranted a sigh of relief when the two finally tied the knot at the beginning of Season 4. Of course, in the true fashion of the soap opera genre, not before the man obsessed with Fallon nearly killed the two of them.

