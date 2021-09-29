CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I love playing for this team – Declan Rice reaffirms commitment to West Ham

By Andy Sims
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

Declan Rice insists he is happy at West Ham and is confident he can achieve his ambitions at the club.

The England midfielder is constantly linked with a move to the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United and has reportedly stalled over signing a new contract.

But ahead of Thursday night’s Europa League clash with Rapid Vienna, Rice reaffirmed his commitment to West Ham.

“We’ve spoken about it lots in the past,” said the 22-year-old. “Everyone knows how I feel about West Ham and how I feel about playing under the manager and what it’s like playing with the group of players I’m playing with.

“I feel you can see in my performances nothing’s up, nothing’s concerning me. I’m playing with a smile on my face, I’m going out there, I’m leading the team.

“I think you could see a difference if I wasn’t going out there and giving 100 per cent but every time I’m putting on the shirt – I’ve got the armband on at the moment – my only objective is to go out there and give everything for the club and get three points.

“With tomorrow night on the horizon, the only thought on my mind is to go out there and put on a performance for the fans and get the win.

“I think we can achieve good things. Last season we finished two points off the Champions League and easily could have got into that. The other night, in the League Cup, we knocked out Manchester United.

“The mentality around the place is that every competition we’re entering is one we can go on and win for sure.

My only objective is to go out there and give everything for the club and get three points

Declan Rice is fully committed to West Ham

“We want to win it, you can see how happy I am on the pitch, I love playing for this team and this manager.

“Honestly, it’s such a great place to be around at the moment. With the results and how well we’re doing, it makes it that bit more special.”

Boss David Moyes has no concerns about Rice having his head turned.

“I don’t like saying it in front of him but he’s arguably one of the best young midfield players in Europe, if not the best,” said Moyes.

“If you’re in that position every time he plays he’s got a responsibility for himself. He plays for England. Every time he turns out he has to play really well.

“There’s pressure on him enough. He gets told off enough by me as well, so he has to live with that as well.

“But overall we’re really happy with Declan and what he does. His performances have been excellent and I hope it continues.”

The Hammers will be without Ryan Fredericks and have a doubt over fellow right-back Vladimir Coufal ahead of the visit of the Austrian side.

Comments / 0

