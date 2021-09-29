CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anker’s 4K Android streaming dongle takes the fight to Chromecast

By Esat Dedezade
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnker has launched its first ever Android TV device, the Nebula 4K Streaming Dongle. Dressed in black with a remote to match, its price tag of $89 is a bit of a surprise, given the company’s general push towards offering more affordable products, and leaves it $39 more expensive than the latest (and greatest) Chromecast with Google TV.

