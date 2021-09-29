Anker’s 4K Android streaming dongle takes the fight to Chromecast

Experience smooth streaming with the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. Designed with an all-new quad-core processor, this streaming stick boots up to 30% faster than its predecessor. It also includes a long-range wireless receiver that offers up to 2 times faster Wi-Fi speeds. This offers quicker loading speeds and makes navigation easier. Moreover, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K comes equipped with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ to deliver a sharp 4K picture with rich details and a lifelike quality that will pop. Best of all, it’s easier than ever to switch on your TV, adjust the volume, and change channels with the voice remote. Just use Roku Voice to quickly search, select a channel, and more. In fact, it’s compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant for effortless use. Finally, with AirPlay 2, you can stream and share content directly from your Apple device, while it also supports HomeKit.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO