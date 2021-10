Series of Events this October through Do Good Delray. Boca Raton, FL – Several local nonprofit and for-profit Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce members gathered at Frankie Beans Coffee Shop the morning of September 17 to launch Do Good Delray. Do Good Delray (Partner with Purpose) is GDBCC’s new annual partnership initiative. With a desire to see increased collaboration between their profit and nonprofit members, GDBCC has created a month of opportunities aimed at growing both friends & funds in a fun, creative way. The goal is to bring like-minded people together to raise awareness, engagement and increased funding for the nonprofit’s philanthropic efforts all resulting in a new alliance. There will be 14 events in the month of October.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO