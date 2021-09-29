CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Ft. Gordon’s Fall Festival & Flea Market coming up

WJBF
WJBF
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IuntG_0cBoovE300

Ft. GORDON (WJBF) – Ft. Gordon is hosting it’s 2021 Festival and Flea Market this upcoming weekend.

The event is happening on Barton Field Thursday, September 30th to Sunday, October 3rd, 2021.

The Fall Fest event will feature live music, fall activities, a carnival, food and beverage vendors and a vendor village.

Thursday evening, September 30th , will begin the weekend with the Carnival opening.

Friday evening, October 1st, at 5 p.m. there will be live music, a keg tapping ceremony, food vendors and Family activities.

Saturday, October 2nd, will include the Fall Flea Market held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 3rd will conclude with the carnival.

All events are open to the public and admission is free.

All patrons without a Department of Defense (DOD) ID card must enter Gate 1 on Gordon Highway.

Visitors 18- years and older must have a photo ID.

Drivers must also have their vehicle registration, and proof of vehicle insurance. For more information call 706-791-2921.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
Greenfield Daily Reporter

PUMPKIN FUN: Attractions ramp up for fall festivities

GREENFIELD — It’s fall y’all, which means it’s pumpkin-picking time once again at Hancock County’s favorite farm attractions. At Lark Ranch in Greenfield, owner Matt Lark said visitors come from as far as 80 miles away to celebrate seasonal traditions at the farm, 1611 N. Meridian Road. “A lot of...
GREENFIELD, IN
Johnson City Press

Fall festival coming to downtown Johnson City Friday

It's fall, y'all — and downtown Johnson City is going to celebrate Friday evening. The Central Johnson City Alliance will be hosting a First Friday Fall Festival on Oct. 1 from 5-8 p.m. at the Founders Park Pavilion to celebrate fall's arrival in the Tri-Cities. Though the weather forecast doesn't scream fall — with Friday's high at 81° — there will be lots of family fun to be had.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
41nbc.com

Historic Macon hosts flea market this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Historic Macon will host its annual flea market this weekend. It’s the organizations biggest fundraiser of the year. There’s a preview night Friday which you can buy tickets for. Admission is free Saturday and Sunday, but you do have to sign up for a time slot. Those...
MACON, GA
continentalenews.com

Oh, the food @ Continental’s Fall Festival!

The potatoes have arrived! Make time this weekend to stop by the fire station and get yourself some fresh cut fries! Chili and nacho cheese available as well!. Get your fill this weekend at the Fall Festival. This is a great opportunity for local church groups and organizations to earn money for their activities. Its a win-win! Yummy food for you and a great fundraiser for them. Some of the foods at the fire station this weekend: pancakes and sausage, fry pies (these freeze well!) fresh cut French fries, sloppy joes, hamburgers, brats, tacos and more. Support local!
CONTINENTAL, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flea Market#Fall Festival#Ft#Carnival#Department Of Defense#Dod
larchmontloop.com

Coming Up: Larchmont Arts Festival – Oct. 2

Larchmont artist Maureen Meehan will be featured at the 2021 Larchmont Arts Festival, scheduled for Oct. 2, raindate Oct. 3. The event, in Constitution Park, is free and will have live music and kids’ art activities.
LARCHMONT, NY
thevalleyledger.com

FrankenClaus’ Pre-Holiday Flea Market & Bazaar

Join us for “FrankenClaus’ Holiday Bazaar- a handmade & vintage decor market”. We are meshing holidays (Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas) for this market, so bring your handmade and vintage wares to sell!. Artists- Sell your wreaths, art, ornaments, centerpieces, paintings, candles, sculptures and more. OR If you have vintage holiday...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Rathdrum's Fall Festival is this weekend

RATHDRUM — No need to travel to Green Bluff or Coeur d’Alene for outdoor fall family fun this weekend. Rathdrum’s own Fall Festival takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.. Hosted by Freedom Acres Ranch, 11590 N. Idaho Road, event...
RATHDRUM, ID
rvahub.com

Weekend Radar: Kickers, Fair, Flea Market, Art

Kickers vs Toronto – The Kickers need a win and I hear they play better if they have fans in the stands making noise. If you’re really clever watch South Park and come loaded with all your Blame Canada jokes. City Stadium | 3201 Maplewood Ave | Gates Open 5...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
K-Fox 95.5

Family Friendly Fall Festival Coming To The Lufkin VFW

It's almost time to start seeing those huge spotlights tracing across the night sky. Join in the fun with Memorial VFW Post 1836 in Lufkin for their annual carnival. JJ Moreno with the Heart of America Shows along with members of the VFW invite you out to the carnival. The VFW Carnival in Lufkin is a fundraiser.
LUFKIN, TX
kirklandwa.gov

Kirkland Harvest Festival Coming Up on October 16

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Bring your family and friends and join us at the Kirkland Harvest Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, October 16, at Juanita Beach Park (9703 Juanita Drive N.E.) as we bid farewell to summer and say hello to fall. This free event is hosted by Kirkland Parks and Community Services and sponsored by MorningStar Senior Living of Kirkland.
KIRKLAND, WA
abc57.com

Goshen First Friday's Fall Harvest Festival

This evening the Goshen Fall Harvest Festival starts at 5pm and will run until 9pm. If you are looking for some Friday evening fun for the whole family this is the place to be. They will have free pumpkin decorating, pony rides, petting zoo, build your own smores, fashion show, live music, plenty of food and drinks. Adults there will be a First Friday's beer tent to enjoy. Below is a link with a detailed list of events and times for you to check out.
GOSHEN, IN
maplelakemessenger.com

St. Timothy’s Fall festival fun!

Summer-like weather brought crowds of people to St. Timothy’s annual Fall Festival, Sunday, Sept. 26 where they found fellowship, food, games and $3,750 in cash prizes to be given away. This year’s big winner was Joe Ruhland who bought the winning ticket for the $1,500 grand prize. Jayce Wagner won...
FESTIVAL
Mineral Daily News-Tribune

Stone House to be open, have flea market this weekend

BURLINGTON –The historic Stone House also known as Traveller’s Rest on Route 50 is an important part of local history and the grounds will be filled with all kinds of treasures for the annual flea market Oct. 1-3. The indoor sales get underway at 8 a.m. and will continue until 5 p.m. with outdoor vendors starting as early as 7 a.m. with many staying till dark.
MINERAL COUNTY, WV
kicks96news.com

Fall Festival coming to Nanih Waiya Community Park

Hailey Moody will join B-MO this morning to talk about the Fall Festival planned for Saturday October 9th at the beautiful Nanih Waiya Community Park. The event will take place immediately after the annual 5K run and will feature a carnival rides, games, vendor booths of all sorts, lots of food, an antique car show, a bake sale plus a pumpkin patch hay ride where children can buy a pumpkin for $1.
FESTIVAL
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington Flower Market cancels plans for fall festival

The Wilmington Flower Market's plans to have a festival this fall have been canceled. Organizers said the sudden death of the Flower Market's co-chair Jimmy Malick played into their decision as did the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Malick died in June. "Jimmy was an enthusiastic supporter and treasured friend of Flower...
WILMINGTON, DE
WJBF

WJBF

691
Followers
222
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy