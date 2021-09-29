Ft. Gordon’s Fall Festival & Flea Market coming up

Ft. GORDON (WJBF) – Ft. Gordon is hosting it’s 2021 Festival and Flea Market this upcoming weekend.

The event is happening on Barton Field Thursday, September 30th to Sunday, October 3rd, 2021.

The Fall Fest event will feature live music, fall activities, a carnival, food and beverage vendors and a vendor village.

Thursday evening, September 30th , will begin the weekend with the Carnival opening.

Friday evening, October 1st, at 5 p.m. there will be live music, a keg tapping ceremony, food vendors and Family activities.

Saturday, October 2nd, will include the Fall Flea Market held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 3rd will conclude with the carnival.

All events are open to the public and admission is free.

All patrons without a Department of Defense (DOD) ID card must enter Gate 1 on Gordon Highway.

Visitors 18- years and older must have a photo ID.

Drivers must also have their vehicle registration, and proof of vehicle insurance. For more information call 706-791-2921.

