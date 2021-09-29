'The Real World Homecoming' renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 at Paramount+

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The Real World Homecoming will return for two more seasons on Paramount+.

The streaming service confirmed Wednesday that it renewed the series for Seasons 2 and 3.

The Real World Homecoming is a spinoff of the MTV series The Real World that reunites the original casts of past Real World seasons. The first season, The Real World Homecoming: New York, premiered in March and featured the cast of The Real World: New York, which aired in 1992.

Season 2 will feature the cast of The Real World: Los Angeles, which aired in 1993. The season featured Dominic Griffin, Tami Roman, Jon Brennan, Beth Stolarczyk, Aaron Behle, Irene Berrera, David Edwards, Glen Naessens and Beth Anthony.

"After spending decades apart, the original cast of The Real World: Los Angeles will finally be together again. Don't miss out on all the drama," Paramount+ tweeted.

Season 2 will premiere in the fall, according to Deadline.

The Real World Homecoming is executive produced by Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Candida Boyette-Clemons and Nadim Amiry.