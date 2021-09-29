CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'The Real World Homecoming' renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 at Paramount+

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1APM0y_0cBoopvh00

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The Real World Homecoming will return for two more seasons on Paramount+.

The streaming service confirmed Wednesday that it renewed the series for Seasons 2 and 3.

The Real World Homecoming is a spinoff of the MTV series The Real World that reunites the original casts of past Real World seasons. The first season, The Real World Homecoming: New York, premiered in March and featured the cast of The Real World: New York, which aired in 1992.

Season 2 will feature the cast of The Real World: Los Angeles, which aired in 1993. The season featured Dominic Griffin, Tami Roman, Jon Brennan, Beth Stolarczyk, Aaron Behle, Irene Berrera, David Edwards, Glen Naessens and Beth Anthony.

"After spending decades apart, the original cast of The Real World: Los Angeles will finally be together again. Don't miss out on all the drama," Paramount+ tweeted.

Season 2 will premiere in the fall, according to Deadline.

The Real World Homecoming is executive produced by Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Candida Boyette-Clemons and Nadim Amiry.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Renews 'Tiger King' for Season 2

Tiger King is coming back for a second season! Netflix announced Thursday that the long-rumored second go for the docu-series that took over quarantine life in 2020 will premiere later this year, although the specific date is not yet confirmed. Although Netflix is only now confirming the existence of a...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

The Other Two Renewed for Season 3

Here’s some news that would definitely merit a mention on “The Gay Minute”: HBO Max has renewed The Other Two for a third season, TVLine has learned. Series creators “Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider have created a sharp and poignant family story that is willing to show its characters’ imperfections while making us laugh hysterically,” HBO Max executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation Suzanna Makkos said in a statement. “It has been a true joy to welcome them and the cast to HBO Max, and I look forward to keeping them on hold with Brooke.
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ Premiere Date, OWN Picks Up ‘All Rise’, ‘Scoobtober’ Next Month, ‘Insecure’ Trailer, ‘Liza on Demand’ Season Premiere Date, ‘The Real World: Homecoming’ Renewed For Two Seasons and More!

Disney+’s upcoming new series The Book Of Boba Fett has been given a premiere date. The Star Wars series will premiere December 29. The series will see Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen reprise their roles as Boba Fett and Fennec Shand. OWN has handed out an order for season 3...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Foundation Renewed for Season 2

Brother Day (played by Lee Pace) and his lush, royal blue garments will live on for another day. Foundation has been renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+, TVLine has learned. “Since my childhood I’ve dreamed of how Hari Seldon and Eto Demerzel would look and sound — what Terminus and Trantor would feel like,” showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer said in a statement. “Now, with Season 2, our audience will get to visit more of [author Isaac] Asimov’s indelible characters and worlds, including Hober Mallow, General Bel Riose, and all the Outer Suns. “I’m thrilled that a whole new...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
baltimorenews.net

How to Watch The Masked Singer Season 6 live stream On Paramount +

It's mask o'clock tonight when we watch The Masked Singer season 6 online, even without cable. The Fox reality competition show is back with a new cast of secret celebrities wearing even more bonkers outfits. The mission, though, remains the same: can you guess who's behind the masks?. When is...
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

The Witcher Is Already Renewed For Season 3

When Netflix premiered Season 1 of The Witcher in December 2019, it was the streaming service's first high-fantasy hit. It wasn't expected to return with a new season until 2021, and the filming shutdown of 2020 due to COVID made moving that date up impossible. Instead, Netflix expanded sideways, greenlighting an animated film, Nightmare of the Wolf, and a spinoff, The Witcher: Blood Origin. But now with The Witcher proper’s Season 2 finally coming in December 2021, The Witcher Season 3 has also been confirmed... along with more animated films and yet another spinoff.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Invasion - Renewed for a 2nd Season by AppleTV?

In advance of it's Season 1 Premiere on 22nd October 2021, it appears that AppleTV have renewed the show for a 2nd Season. As per Production Weekly season 2 Filming will begin in January 2022 in the UK and South Africa. We'll update with the official press release when it's...
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

'BMF' Renewed for Season 2 at Starz

The series debuted just four days ago on Sept. 26. Per Starz, it was the number one premiere of the year on the Starz app and also did well on OTT platforms in the early numbers. More from Variety. 'Outlander' Exits Amazon for Starzplay in U.K. (EXCLUSIVE) “BMF” is inspired...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tami Roman
thecinemaholic.com

Billions Season 6: Renewed or Cancelled?

Showtime’s ‘Billions’ chronicles the fast-paced legal and financial world of New York City’s attorneys and hedge fund managers. Created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin, the series primarily follows the characters of Chuck Rhoades and Bobby Axelrod as they clash in a world where the law struggles to fight those that possess uncontrollable greed. With its real-life inspirations, close exploration of the wealthy, and philosophical questions on power, money, and ambition, ‘Billions’ makes for a nail-biting legal drama.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tvseriesfinale.com

The Walking Dead: World Beyond: Season Three? Has the AMC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the AMC cable channel, The Walking Dead: World Beyond is set in the universe of The Walking Dead and follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. The show stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, Annet Mahendru, Julia Ormond, Joe Holt, Jelani Alladin, Natalie Gold, Ted Sutherland, and Pollyanna McIntosh. The story began with Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.
TV SERIES
CBS Tampa

WATCH: ‘Tough As Nails’ Season 3 Premieres Tonight At 9PM On CBS

(CBS) – Tough As Nails returns tonight at 9PM for its third season on CBS and streaming with Paramount+. Tough As Nails is, of course, a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor. Competitors will be tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world. One by one, they will be eliminated until the Tough As Nails winner is named, but nobody will go home. Even after they “punch out” of the individual competition, they will have the opportunity to win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season. The series will redefine what it means to be tough, proving that it comes in all shapes and sizes. Check out the video above for a preview of Tough As Nails season three and tune in tonight starting at 9PM. Check your local listings for more information.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Real World#Paramountplus#Mtv
Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
In Style

Adele Just Went Instagram Official with Boyfriend Rich Paul in Schiaparelli Couture

Adele officially confirmed that she and her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul are a couple in the most stylish way possible. In the early hours of Sunday morning, the singer took to Instagram to share a carousel of snapshots from Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Anthony Davis's wedding — and sneakily snuck in an image of her and Paul sweetly posing together in a photo booth in the last slide. Wearing a custom strapless Schiaparelli gown in black with white voluminous sleeves that draped off her shoulders, Adele smiled while resting her head against Rich.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
190K+
Followers
41K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy