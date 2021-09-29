CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Suspect': James Nesbitt, Joely Richardson, Richard E. Grant join Channel 4 drama

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JwkzE_0cBooh7700
 James Nesbitt is set to star in Channel 4's "Suspect," based on Danish series "Forhøret." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- James Nesbitt, Joely Richardson, Richard E. Grant, Anne-Marie Duff, Antonia Thomas and more have joined the cast of Suspect, a working title for an eight-part crime thriller coming to Channel 4.

Ben Miller, Niamh Algar, Sacha Dhawan, Sam Heughan and Imogen King have also been cast.

Suspect is an adaptation of Danish series Forhøret by Christoffer Boe and Miso Film.

Nesbitt will star as veteran detective Danny Frater who starts investigating the death of his estranged daughter Christina, played by King. Christina has taken her own life according to the post-mortem, but Danny doesn't believe that happened.

Danny eventually learns of his daughter's descent into delinquency and confronts his own failings as a father while trying to solve who is responsible for her death, if anyone.

Richardson portrays the pathologist who performs the post-mortem with Grant as Christina's mentor Harry, Duff as Christina's mother, Thomas as Christina's best friend Maia, Algar as Christina's partner Nicola, Dhawan as Christina's business partner Jaisal, Heughan as Christina's godfather Ryan and Miller as Danny's boss.

Suspect will be directed by Dries Vos and produced by Ed King. Matt Baker is serving as writer. The series will go into production this fall.

"I could relate to Danny, with his flaws, vulnerabilities and devastating situation he faces, from the very first moment I picked up the script. Each episode of Suspect is an intensely theatrical double-hander, a psychological battle of wits between Danny and another character who may know something about his daughter's untimely death, and I really can't wait to lock horns with my fellow cast members and to lead this incredible array of acting talent," Nesbitt said in a statement.

