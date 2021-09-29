Utah authorities make rare public appeal for help solving Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner homicides

Authorities in Utah have made a fresh appeal for witnesses in the double homicide of newlywed couple Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner.

The couple were found shot dead at a campsite near Moab on 18 August, and had told friends about a “creepy man” staying next to their campsite in the days before their death.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office issued a rare plea to the public for sightings as forensics analysis in the case is likely to take months to complete.

“We are asking that anyone that would have been in the South Mesa area between the dates of August 13th, August 14th, and 15th contact our office with anything they may have seen or heard,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ms Schulte and Ms Turner were last seen leaving downtown Moab bar Woody’s Tavern on 13 August.

They were reported missing on 16 August, and a friend located their partially-dressed bodies in woods near South Mesa two days later.

They had both been shot several times.

Ms Schulte worked at the Moonshine grocery co-op in Moab, where an eyewitness saw Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito involved in a violent altercation on 12 August.

Authorities have ruled out any connection between the cases.

Ms Schulte’s father Sean-Paul Schulte has been trying to keep the case in the public spotlight, and set up a booth collecting tips for the past three weeks.

He told KSLTV other cases such as his daughter’s homicide deserve similar levels of attention.

“I know what it’s like to have someone missing, and I know what it’s like to not have closure yet, so I really feel for Gabby’s family,” said Mr Schulte.

“If anybody saw anything there — a vehicle, a description of a person, a person with a dog, a weirdo with a gun, whatever it is,” he said.