CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Polk County, FL

Speckled perch numbers continue to improve in Polk County

The Ledger
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article1 Around Lakeland, at Tenoroc, bass fishing was best on lakes Butterfly, Derby, Pine, B, 4 and 10. Lakes Legs, Picnic and 5 also had high catch rates. This past week 19 large bass over 19 inches were reported with six bass measuring over 22 inches and the largest measuring 24 inches. Lakes Hydrilla, B and C had the best speck bite. Lakes Cemetery, Derby, Picnic, B and 5 had the best panfish bite. The catfish bite was best at Lakes Cemetery and Derby, reports FWC biologist Paolo Pecora. At Saddle Creek, the bass bite is picking up on topwaters at first light, look for schooling bass. On the panfish, it’s been mostly bluegill on crickets and some specks have been caught. Around town, Lake Hollingsworth produced limits of specks over the weekend and Crago and Parker also have good catches on minnows. Parker is also producing schoolie bass on topwaters and rattling baits, reports Kyle Stafford at Phillips Bait and Tackle (863-666-2248).

www.newschief.com

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

U.S. Senate sets debate, preliminary vote on debt ceiling hike

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday moved toward trying to pass a stop-gap increase in the Treasury Department's $28.4 trillion borrowing authority as lawmakers rushed to stanch worries about a debt default in less than two weeks. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer scheduled up to...
The Hill

Senate locks in deal to vote on debt ceiling hike Thursday

The Senate has locked in a deal to pass a short-term debt ceiling extension on Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) finalized the agreement to hold up to four hours of debate on the debt ceiling extension, followed by a key procedural hurdle to end debate on the bill, which will require 60 votes, around 7:30 p.m.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haines City, FL
County
Polk County, FL
Polk County, FL
Lifestyle
City
Auburndale, FL
City
Lakeland, FL
Polk County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
CBS News

18 former NBA players charged in alleged $4 million health care fraud scheme

Eighteen former NBA players have been indicted and accused of defrauding the league's health and benefits plan of nearly $4 million, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. The former players were charged with conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud. The scheme lasted from about 2017 through 2020 when the former...
NBA
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

CIA creates new mission centers focused on China and technology

CIA Director William Burns announced a series of organizational changes intended to hone the agency's focus on key national security challenges, including the launch of two new mission centers, one focused on China and another dedicated to transnational and technological threats. The China Mission Center "will further strengthen our collective...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ingram
Person
Kyle Bass
Reuters

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine rollout

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Africa will start talks with the World Health Organization about getting the first approved malaria vaccine to the continent as soon as possible, the African Union's top health official said on Thursday, amid calls for funding for drugs beyond COVID-19. John Nkengasong spoke a day after the WHO said RTS,S - or Mosquirix - developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) should be widely given to children in Africa.
HEALTH
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy