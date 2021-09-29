Mechanics Hall weathering pandemic and looking to future with new programs
WORCESTER — There were no live-person concerts in Mechanics Hall from March 2020 to August 2021, and the pandemic also caused staff furloughs and net operating losses. Nevertheless, "Mechanics Hall is a survivor," Mechanics Hall executive director Kathleen M. Gagne told members of the Worcester County Mechanics Association's 178th annual meeting on Tuesday. The association owns and operates Mechanics Hall, a historic venue built in 1857.www.telegram.com
Comments / 0