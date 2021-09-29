Powerball Jackpot Grows To $570 Million; Drawing Is Wednesday Night

MORRO BAY (CBS SF) — Someone on California’s Central Coast woke up very rich Tuesday morning. According to state lottery officials, the winning ticket to Monday’s night nationwide Powerball drawing was sold at the Albertsons located at 730 Quintana Rd. in Morro Bay. The ticket matched all six winning numbers (66-12-22-54-69, Powerball 15) to claim the 5th largest Powerball jackpot and the 7th largest jackpot in overall Lottery history. Albertsons will receive a maximum bonus of $1 million for selling the winning ticket. Lottery officials will not know the identity of the winner until he or she claims their prize. The jackpot was initially estimated at $685 million prior to the drawing, but rose based on actual sales. The winner will also have the option of choosing the cash option of $495,980,160.52. The prize money grew each week since a Florida lottery player won $285.6 million back in June. In addition to the jackpot winner, six other tickets won million dollar prizes by matching all five white balls. Those tickets were sold in Arizona, Florida, Massachusetts (2), Tennessee ($2 million with Powerplay) and Virginia.

MORRO BAY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO