Lottery

Powerball Jackpot Grows To $570 Million; Drawing Is Wednesday Night

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Do you dream of being a millionaire? You know the old saying, you gotta be in it to win it!. The Powerball jackpot is now estimated to be $570 million. The drawing is Wednesday night. We’ll have the winning numbers on Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.

CBS San Francisco

Lottery Ticket Sold In Morro Bay Wins Massive $699.8 Million Powerball Jackpot

MORRO BAY (CBS SF) — Someone on California’s Central Coast woke up very rich Tuesday morning. According to state lottery officials, the winning ticket to Monday’s night nationwide Powerball drawing was sold at the Albertsons located at 730 Quintana Rd. in Morro Bay. The ticket matched all six winning numbers (66-12-22-54-69, Powerball 15) to claim the 5th largest Powerball jackpot and the 7th largest jackpot in overall Lottery history. Albertsons will receive a maximum bonus of $1 million for selling the winning ticket. Lottery officials will not know the identity of the winner until he or she claims their prize. The jackpot was initially estimated at $685 million prior to the drawing, but rose based on actual sales. The winner will also have the option of choosing the cash option of $495,980,160.52. The prize money grew each week since a Florida lottery player won $285.6 million back in June. In addition to the jackpot winner, six other tickets won million dollar prizes by matching all five white balls. Those tickets were sold in Arizona, Florida, Massachusetts (2), Tennessee ($2 million with Powerplay) and Virginia.
MORRO BAY, CA

