The View‘s live broadcast took a chaotic turn on Friday when co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro learned mid-episode that they had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting them to leave the set. About 20 minutes into Friday’s View, when the show returned from a commercial break, Joy Behar hinted, “There seems to be something happening here that I’m not 100 percent aware of. Can someone please apprise me of the situation?” Executive producer Brian Teta then asked Hostin and Navarro to leave, promising “more information later.” Behar began to introduce the episode’s in-person guest, Vice President Kamala Harris, but was stopped seconds later,...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO