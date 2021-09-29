CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lopez Promises Violence on Kambosos: I Won't Be Sorry if I Break His Eye Socket, Snap His Vertebrae

By Sean Nam
Boxing Scene
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeofimo Lopez can’t wait to lay his fists on George Kambosos Jr., provided their much delayed lightweight title bout actually ever happens. Lopez and Kambosos have been circling each other for the past year but their title bout, which will put up for grabs Lopez’s WBA/WBO/IBF lightweight titles, has repeatedly been postponed due to a myriad of reasons. The latest delay involves the fight moving off the Oct. 4 date at Madison Square Garden in New York City for Oct. 16 at the Barclays Center in nearby Brooklyn because the event promoter, Triller, reportedly does not want their pay-per-view show to compete with Monday Night Football telecasts.

www.boxingscene.com

