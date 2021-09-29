CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victoria, TX

City of Victoria Is Breaking Records for Street Repair Projects

By Ingra
Q92
Q92
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This might be the most anticipated civic alert Victorians have read in a while!. "Public Works prepares for a record-breaking year of street projects." After endless hours of meetings, calculations, budgets, number crunching, planning, more planning, and more meetings, the City of Victoria has just released their latest civic alert announcing that the City of Victoria's 2022 fiscal budget includes record-breaking repairs for streets in the community.

kqvt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Q92

The Victoria Fire Department is Celebrating 150 Years of Service

On behalf of all of us here at Townsquare Media, we would like to extend our gratitude and congratulations to our local Victoria Fire Department for 150 years of dedicated service. Victoria Fire Department to celebrate 150 years of dedicated service. The Victoria Fire Department will celebrate its 150th anniversary...
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

A Trip to the Principals Office Can Be a Good Thing in Corpus Christi

I know many schools in Victoria have had 'prize boxes' for good deeds in the classrooms. My son used to receive 'Caught Being Good' cards and that always turned into an afternoon of him being proud and telling us about it. However, I don't know of any schools in Victoria using this positive reinforcement method of being sent to the principal's office for a real-time positive affirmation and a prize. Do you know of a school in Victoria that does this? Let us know by sending me an email at JP@townsquaremedia.com and tell us about it.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Q92

LATEST UPDATE: Probable Homicide and Arson on North Side Rd Victoria

According to the Victoria Advocate and Crossroads Today, as of today, 9.28.2021, the victim in the probable homicide/arson has been identified as 36-year-old, Victoria resident, Loren Nichole Chacon. No other details or updates have been reported at this time. A probable homicide and arson on Northside Rd continue to be...
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

From Humble Beginnings on Water Street

Yesterday was a big day for Venturas as they broke ground on their second location in Victoria. The new location will be next to Springwood Medical Plaza at 6602 Nursery Drive. This will be a welcome addition to the Main Street Corridor. Will this be the start of more development in this area? Let's hope so! Construction will begin this month with a projected completion date in the spring of 2022. The new location will have a full-service bar, drive-thru, and a covered patio area for diners. The Navarro location will remain open. There are also many other restaurants coming to Victoria in the near future including Burger King, McAlister's Deli, Dunkin' Donuts, Arby's, and Taco Bueno. La Terraza Mexican grill is also opening soon at Victoria Mall.
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Victoria, TX
Victoria, TX
Government
Q92

Infusion Center to Help Victoria County COVID Patients On The Way

A Regional Infusion Center to help treat COVID-19 patients in Golden Crescent Region of Texas will open to the public this week in Victoria. Good news for COVID patients in Victoria County. The State of Texas is opening 17 regional infusion centers and Victoria County is one of those counties.
TEXAS STATE
Q92

A Disaster Declaration Has Been Made for Victoria County

The border crisis is getting serious enough that even our county, Victoria County has found it a necessity to make a disaster declaration. Yesterday Victoria County Judge, Judge Ben Zeller signed a Disaster Declaration for Victoria County. You can read the Disaster Declaration and resolutions in their entirety here. In...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
Q92

Don’t Be A Drip, Victoria Is Offering A Free WaterWise Service

Standing at the sink, she wonders just how much water she uses to wash the dishes. He is in the driveway washing his car and wondering the very same thing. The City of Victoria now offers utility customers a way to can monitor their water usage AND as a bonus, be notified of potential leaks by signing up for WaterWise, the City’s water monitoring service, at no additional cost. Yep, it's free!
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

Welcome to Victoria, Home of The…

This might have been my favorite Question of the Day on one of our Townsquare Media Facebook posts of ALL TIME!. It's our Q of the D; Fill in the blank; Welcome to Victoria, Home of the___________. Okay, I've got to give a shout-out to DJ JP for thinking to...
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

Q92

Victoria, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Q92 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kqvt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy