CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Looks Sensational In Sheer Dress At ‘Bond’ Premiere After-Party

By Olivia Elgart
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ml8aL_0cBon0TS00
Old Boy's Club/BACKGRID

Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina, stole the show in a sheer dress at the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere after-party on Sept. 28.

Idris Elba, 49, and his wife Sabrina, 32, looked amazing when they attended the after-party for the premiere of the new Bond film, No Time To Die, in London on September 28. The after-party was held at Annabel’s and Sabrina looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a skintight sheer black midi dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sl2Cj_0cBon0TS00
Idris Elba & his wife, Sabrina, looked fabulous at the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere after-party in London on Sept. 28, when they both rocked Dolce & Gabbana. Sabrina rocked this sexy sheer midi dress & Idris wore a fitted blue suit. (Old Boy’s Club/BACKGRID)

The Dolce & Gabbana Ruched Cotton-Blend Tulle Midi Dress hugged her curvy frame perfectly and featured long sleeves and a high neck. Under the sheer mesh material, you could clearly see her cheeky underwear, which showed off major skin from behind. She topped her look off with a pair of strappy slingback black heels and a voluminous blowout.

Meanwhile, Idris looked as handsome as ever when he donned a fitted blue Dolce & Gabbana suit with a crisp white button-down shirt underneath, a skinny black tie, and a pair of black leather shoes.

It was totally fitting that Idris attended the after-party for the new film, considering he’s a favorite to play the next James Bond. While many fans of the Luther star want him to play the iconic role, Idris has been super secretive about the idea.

Back in June of 2019, Idris spoke about the possibility with Vanity Fair, saying, “James Bond is a hugely coveted, iconic, beloved character, that takes audiences on this massive escapism journey. Of course, if someone said to me, ‘Do you want to play James Bond?’ I’d be like, ‘Yeah!’ That’s fascinating to me. But it’s not something I’ve expressed, like, ‘Yeah, I wanna be the black James Bond.'”

Comments / 11

uv 11
8d ago

beautiful black family brotha Idris.. stay true, stay up.. stay together..only black love can lead to black excellence..

Reply(1)
10
LittleLady
7d ago

Ummmmm I thought they were separating while he also admitting he had anger issues? Well if they are still together, then I guess that’s great🤷🏽‍♀️😁

Reply
2
Related
HollywoodLife

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

This Photo of Jason Momoa and Son Nakoa-Wolf Will Make You Do a Double Take

Watch: Jason Momoa & Isabela Merced Team Up for "Sweet Girl" On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Jason Momoa stepped out to celebrate the world premiere of the new James Bond movie No Time to Die at the Royal Albert Hall in London. And although the Justice League actor's wife, Lisa Bonet, didn't make an appearance, he still had the cutest dates on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Amal Clooney Wows in a Peek-a-Boo Dress & Glittering Heels at ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere

Amal Clooney brought one of 2021’s biggest trends to the red carpet at last night’s Los Angeles premiere of “The Tender Bar.” Arriving alongside her husband and the film’s director George Clooney, the barrister herself wowed in the red carpet in a peek-a-boo cutout dress. The eye-catching number included glittering detailing with a high-low hemline. Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Elite Daily

Megan Fox's VMAs Dress Is Completely Sheer

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. Megan Fox served (Jennifer’s) body-ody-ody at the 2021 VMAs in her all-sheer dress. She arrived to the red carpet with her longtime boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, who wore a firetruck-red suit. How one couple can be so stylish and hot, I do not know, fam. The actor’s slated to present at the awards later tonight, so you’ll get another chance to drool over Fox’s sheer dress at the 2021 VMAs again.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Kate Middleton’s Gold Dress Stole the Show at the James Bond Premiere

Kate Middleton has worn countless memorable outfits over the years, but her latest might go down as one of our all-time favorites. Today, the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, attended the London premiere of the 25th James Bond movie, No Time to Die. Middleton walked the red carpet in a stunning gold gown by Jenny Packham, which turned heads for all the right reasons.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rege-Jean Page & Idris Elba Have Never Looked Hotter On The ‘Harder They Fall’ Premiere Red Carpet

Rege-Jean Page, Idris Elba, and Jay-Z were among the A-listers who walked the red carpet in London at ‘The Harder They Fall’ premiere. See the pics!. Regé-Jean Page looked incredibly fashionable when he stepped out at the premiere of The Harder They Fall in London on October 6. The former Bridgerton star, 31, rocked a black blazer with cream detailing at the bottom, which he paired with black trousers and a crisp white mock turtleneck shirt. The movie was launched as part of the London Film Festival, and stars Jonathan Majors as Nat Love, an outlaw who assembles a gang to take revenge on his rival, played by Idris Elba, 49.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dolce Gabbana#Vanity Fair
Fast Company

Idris and Sabrina Elba are inspiring and educating business partners—and themselves

Watch the Fast Company Innovation Festival Live now. During the promotional cycle for 2017’s The Dark Tower, Idris Elba declared that he was through with marriage altogether, and would remain a bachelor for the rest of his life. Just two years later, however, the burgeoning mogul found himself walking the aisle again with model and philanthropist Sabrina Dhowre Elba.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Jason Momoa and his kids bond while attending 'No Time to Die' premiere

There may be “No Time to Die,” but there is plenty of family time at the movies for Jason Momoa. The “Aquaman” star took his daughter, Lola, 14, and his son, Nakoa-Wolf, 12, to Tuesday’s premiere of the latest James Bond film at London’s Royal Albert Hall. It was a...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Every Man Who Has Been Rumored to Take Over as the Next James Bond: Regé-Jean Page, Sam Heughan, Idris Elba and More

Who will it be? Daniel Craig will say goodbye to James Bond after the premiere of No Time to Die in September 2021 — and fans have questions about the next actor in line. Craig originally suited up for the character in 2006, appearing in five films since then as the British secret agent. The Knives Out star followed in the footsteps of Barry Nelson, Sean Connery, Bob Simmons, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan to portray Ian Fleming’s character.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

It’s a Double Date! Kate, William, Charles & Camilla Are Set to Walk Red Carpet Together at James Bond Premiere

Two things we love the most: royals on the red carpet and James Bond. The fact that the two are set to combine at the Royal Albert Hall next week? We can’t wait. Here’s the scoop: On September 28, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles will unite for a double date as the guests of honor for the U.K. premiere of the long-delayed James Bond film No Time to Die. Not only that, they’re set to meet (and fingers crossed, sip martinis with) James Bond himself aka the one, the only Daniel Craig. (As a reminder, this film—the 25th in the franchise—marks his final time playing Bond on screen.)
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘The biggest wow red carpet moment’: Fans react to Kate Middleton’s look at No Time To Die premiere

Kate Middleton brought all the glitz and glamour to the world premiere of the latest James Bond film on Tuesday evening, arriving in a shimmering gold gown.Stepping onto the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a metallic-sequined Jenny Packham dress, complete with a sheer cape and structured shoulders.She accessorised the look with matching custom-made O’nitaa earrings and a pair of classic nude Aquazzura pumps. Her brunette hair was swept into an elegant updo, while her makeup was kept natural.The duchess attended the No Time To Die premiere alongside her husband, Prince William, who looked...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
78K+
Followers
9K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy