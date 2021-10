Data lakes were created in response to the need for Big Data analytics that has been largely unmet by data warehousing. The pendulum swing toward data lake technology provides some remarkable new capabilities, but can be problematic if the swing goes too far in the other direction. Far from being at the end of this evolutionary process, we are in the middle of it, said Anthony Algmin, CEO of Algmin Data Leadership, during his presentation titled Data Warehouse vs. Data Lake Technology at the DATAVERSITY® Enterprise Analytics Online conference.

