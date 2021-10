Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps insists the pandemic is the "principal cause" of the UK's lorry driver shortage, which has left some petrol stations closed as pumps have run dry. He's been facing calls from supermarkets and the Road Haulage Association to relax visa restrictions for foreign workers to ease the driver shortage. The industry body says 40,000 driver training tests were cancelled during the pandemic, while another 20,000 European drivers left the UK because of Brexit. And a survey of hauliers by the association only listed Covid as the sixth biggest factor for the problem. The number of older drivers choosing to retire was identified as the biggest issue,

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 13 DAYS AGO