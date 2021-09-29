8 fall picks for your plate

(KSNT) – What’s on your plate this fall?

Prairie Band Pottawatomie Nation nutritionist Matthew Waits shared his eight favorite fall fresh food picks. Waits joined Erin La Row on FOX 43 AM Live to discuss healthy alternatives for fall eating.

His eight greats include:

beets

spaghetti squash

sweet potatoes

pears

kale

cranberries

pumpkin

acorn squash

Beets are rich in Vitamin B9 and can reduce your risk of heart disease . Spaghetti squash is high in fiber and can help with diabetes and heart disease . Sweet potatoes are highly nutritious and may have cancer-fighting properties according to healthline.com. Each pear you eat has 21% of your daily fiber . According to healthline.com kale is one of the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet. MedicalNewsToday calls cranberries a superfood rich in antioxidants . Acorn squash also rich in antioxidants can be beneficial for folks with high blood pressure according to WebMD .

Finally, pumpkins are packed with vitamins and minerals according to healthline.com . The fall favorite is packed with antioxidants that may help boost immunity, and benefit eyesight.

