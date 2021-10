A husband and wife were found dead after their sailboat capsized off the coast of Tillamook, Oregon, on Sunday night. The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a capsized sailboat near Rockaway at 8:20 p.m., the department said in a Facebook post. Emergency fire and medical personnel were dispatched to the scene, where they found an unconscious woman on a nearby beach. Fire personnel initiated CPR on the woman, but were unable to resuscitate her, the post said.

