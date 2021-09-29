The best things to do for London Craft Week
Calling all makers and shakers. London Craft Week is back to take over the capital from Monday 4 to Sunday October 10, celebrating craftsmanship with a huge variety of activities, exhibitions, and tours on offer. From chocolate-making to perfume-smelling, cocktail-tasting and calligraphy-writing, this is a great opportunity to find a unique new hobby or simply learn more about these ancient skills. Check out our top picks below.www.timeout.com
