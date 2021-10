Police in Boston continue to investigate a fatal shooting of a man in Mattapan on Wednesday night. Just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near the intersection of Walk Hill Street and Blue Hill Avenue, police said. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and he was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

