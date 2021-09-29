CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Barn Fire In Carroll County

By Your Financial Editor
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDamage estimates total more than $100,000. Union Bridge, Md (KM) Fire destroyed a barn in Carroll County early Wednesday morning. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says just after 1:00 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to the 1100 block of Clear View Road in Union Bridge, and saw a 100-foot by 60-foot, one-story barn on fire. They spent two hours bringing the flames under control. There were no injuries.

