In just another sign that real estate in Greater Boston is still very much a seller’s market, a charred home in Melrose is being sold “as is” for $399,000. The scorched three-bedroom, 1.5-bath home at 20 Berkeley St. is in need of a “complete renovation or potential tear down and rebuild,” the listing by Coldwell Banker Realty reads. Photos show boarded-up windows and significant damage to the home’s façade, though the back and side of the property appear to be undamaged by the fire.

MELROSE, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO