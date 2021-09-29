CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

South Africa tells Western envoys it needs funds to shift from coal

By Alexander Winning
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Av06R_0cBok9Ew00

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa told visiting climate envoys from the United States, Britain, Germany and France that it needs major financial support to move away from coal, the environment department said on Wednesday.

South Africa is the world’s 12th biggest carbon emitter, according to the Global Carbon Atlas, emitting 479 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (Mt CO2e) in 2019. It is also by far Africa’s largest emitter.

This month, the government adopted a more ambitious emissions reduction target of 350-420 Mt CO2e per year by 2030, weeks before the United Nations COP26 climate summit, where it hopes to wring money out of rich countries for a swifter transition to renewable energy.

“While South Africa is committed to a just transition (to cleaner energy sources), we need certainty of...financing ... to accelerate this transition. We do need an irrevocable agreement that we can sign at COP26,” the environment department said.

South Africa’s struggling state power utility, which produces most of its power by burning coal - more than 80% of the country’s power is produced this way - wants billions of dollars to replace its heavily polluting coal plants with cleaner alternatives.

South Africa’s delegation comprising the environment, trade and public enterprises ministers and deputy finance and foreign ministers told the Western climate envoys on Tuesday that the financial support should include concessional and grant funding which takes into account current fiscal constraints.

The environment department cited repurposing retiring coal plants, investment in low-carbon power generation and grid infrastructure, and electric vehicle manufacturing as goals.

This week, consultancy Meridian Economics proposed a new funding model for the shift away from coal that it said could unlock billions of dollars of cheap financing.

It would involve the government taking out long-term debt, with the effective borrowing cost lowered either by wealthy nations guaranteeing the debt or South Africa receiving cash incentives for its emissions reductions.

A portion of the money raised would be earmarked for a fund to support thousands of workers losing jobs in coal plants - a political headache for a government that needs union support.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where does Britain gets its gas from and why does Russia matter?

A major hike in global gas prices has sparked alarm in the UK about the stability of the country’s supply as the temperatures drop and winter demand kicks in.National Grid Gas Transmission – the company that owns, manages, and operates the network – has said Britain will have a “positive supply margin”, meaning it can access more gas than is being used during peak demand.But that has not stopped concerns being raised about possible shortages during the period between October and the end of March when the system is under the greatest strain. In the UK, total gas demand for...
WORLD
101.9 KELO-FM

South Africa should not rush move away from coal, minister says

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa must manage its transition away from coal-fired power generation systematically and not rush a switch to renewable energy sources, Mining and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said on Thursday. “I am not saying coal for ever, … I am saying let’s manage our transition step by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

South Africa, Thailand and Mexico among 47 countries being cut from red list

Travellers arriving from those destinations after 4am on Monday will no longer need to spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel. A total of 47 countries including South Africa, Mexico and Thailand will be removed from England’s red list on Monday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced. Travellers arriving from...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Plants#France#United Nations#Western#Meridian Economics
ZDNet

Impact Africa Network launches From Here, a $25 million VC fund focused on Africa startups

Impact Africa Network is launching the From Here ventures, a $25 million venture capital fund that will put a local spin on investing in Africa's startups. Africa has become a hotspot for venture capital as Y Combinator has flooded the region with capital and Google announced plans to invest in the region. Africa trails US venture funding by a wide margin. For instance, an AfricArena report estimates that VCs invested $3.9 million per day in African startups in 2020 compared to $428 million a day in US startups. AfricArena is projecting venture funding in Africa to top $2 billion in 2021.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

ZEUS: Here is where the COP26 climate conference will succeed — and fail

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights NEW YORK (Callaway Climate Insights) — Billed as the last best chance to save the Earth from global warming in coming years, next month’s United Nations summit will bring political drama, protests, new national promises, and inevitably, disappointment to Glasgow, Scotland, in a rain-soaked, Covid-threatened carnival of climate chaos. Expectations are […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
KREX

UN report warns of global water crisis amid climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — Much of the world is unprepared for the floods, hurricanes, and droughts expected to worsen with climate change and urgently needs better warning systems to avert water-related disasters, according to a report by the United Nations’ weather agency. Global water management is “fragmented and inadequate,” the report published Tuesday found, with nearly 60% of […]
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

India's power plants are running dangerously short of coal

New Delhi (CNN Business) — China isn't the only major Asian economy facing an energy crisis. India may be staring at electricity shortages in the coming months because coal stocks at most of its power plants have dropped to critically low levels. As many as 63 of the 135 coal-fired...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

South Africa's president needs to show more urgency in stopping rogue spies

The office responsible for surveillance uses equipment that's outdated and ineffective. shutterstockThe parliament of South Africa’s oversight committee on intelligence recently tabled its 2019/2020 annual report. The engrossing and depressing read documents the failings of the country’s spy agencies in unflinching detail. If not addressed, these failings may leave the country exposed to even more serious crime and national security threats than it has faced already.
AFRICA
Martha's Vineyard Times

From Chilmark to South Africa

Kara Taylor had a very busy summer at her Chilmark gallery. Not only did she show her own work, she hosted two different exhibits featuring the paintings of other artists. In early August, the gallery was devoted to the work of Ndume Olatushani, a painter who spent two decades on death row in Tennessee before being exonerated in 2012. The MV BLM (Martha’s Vineyard Black Lives Matter) group wanted to help Olatushani, and to raise money for the Free Pervis Payne Campaign and the Innocence Project, so they asked Taylor if they could use her gallery for the exhibit and fundraiser, and she accepted enthusiastically.
CHILMARK, MA
The Independent

Putin calls for smoother transition to green technologies

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that “the hysteria” engulfing European energy markets has been driven by insufficient investment in energy industries, arguing that the world needs a smoother transition to green energy technologies. Speaking during a Cabinet meeting, Putin claimed that the current situation with soaring natural gas prices in Europe was partly rooted in the lack of investment.“See what's going in Europe — there is hysteria and mess in the markets,” Putin said. “Why? Because nobody takes it seriously. Some speculate on the climate change issues, some underestimate certain things and some others start cutting investments in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

South Africa’s Coal Deal Can Be a Green Model

Positive environmental news is rare. All the more reason to cheer an effort that might see wealthy nations help South Africa curb its coal addiction. If the deal goes through in the right form, it will offer a lifeline for a nation struggling to reduce its heavy dependence on the dirtiest of fuels. No less importantly, it will be a model for the sort of support that can be extended to other coal-reliant emerging economies juggling green pressures, urgent development needs and grim fiscal realities — and without which the world cannot reach its climate goals.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Japan counts on Asian market to help shift to green energy

Japan is focusing on its neighbors in Asia as it hopes to take a leadership role in the growing push to reduce emissions, having earmarked $10 billion to help the region speed up the move away from fossil fuels.The Economy and Industry Ministry hosted the first "Asia green growth partnership” meeting Monday, bringing together more than 20 nations, including Thailand and India as well as the U.S., Australia and countries in the Middle East “There are a variety of energy transition pathways in each country. It is most effective to make efforts according to each country’s economic,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wri.org

Entrepreneurs Need Funding to Restore Africa's Degraded Land

Cet article est également disponible en français ici. Here’s the good news: In the past decade, development banks and the private sector have made financial commitments of more than $16 billion to restore Africa’s degraded farms, forests and other ecosystems through the AFR100 and the Great Green Wall Initiatives. It’s no wonder funders are interested — every $1 invested in land restoration can create $7-30 in economic benefits while protecting biodiversity and fighting climate change.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

195K+
Followers
218K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy