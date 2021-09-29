CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawmakers hit brakes on House anti-vaccine mandate bill

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
ncadvertiser.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A House Republican bill limiting Ohio employers' ability to require that workers receive the coronavirus vaccine as a condition of employment will face a slower legislative route than predicted just a day earlier. Public and private sector employees could seek exemptions from employer-mandated coronavirus vaccines in...

www.ncadvertiser.com

