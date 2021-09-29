CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melissa McCarthy doesn't understand the Ghostbusters backlash

Cover picture for the articleMelissa McCarthy has responded to the backlash the Ghostbusters reboot received. The Bridesmaids star was part of the gender-swapped remake in 2015, which also starred Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones. Unfortunately, the film wasn't well received by fans, becoming the most down-voted trailer on YouTube and failing to...

