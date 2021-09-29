CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 TV Show Rankings on September 29

By Tim Surette
TVGuide.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking for the best TV shows to watch on Netflix, a good place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which series are the most-watched on the service. On Wednesday, Sept. 29, it's Squid Game -- the South Korean drama that's taking the entire universe by storm (or maybe just Tiktok) -- still in the No. 1 spot. There's not much movement anywhere else, with the thriller Clickbait moving up a spot and pushing Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan down one. The horror miniseries Midnight Mass and teen comedy Sex Education come in at second and third.

www.tvguide.com

