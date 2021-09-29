CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloria Estefan Didn't Let Husband Emilio See Her Kiss Andy Garcia on Father of the Bride: 'Hell No'

By Greta Bjornson
People
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGloria Estefan says she had one rule on the set of the Father of the Bride remake: no Emilio Estefan allowed!. Gloria, 64, stars in the reimagining of the 1991 comedy alongside Andy Garcia, who plays her onscreen husband. The "Conga" singer said she did not want her real-life husband seeing her kissing another man, joking to Entertainment Tonight that Emilio, 68, was not welcome on set when she and Garcia, 65, filmed such scenes.

