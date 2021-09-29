CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

The Illinois Department Of Public Health Is Reporting The First Human Case Of Rabies In Illinois Since 1954

 8 days ago
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting the first human case of rabies in Illinois since 1954. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today confirmed the diagnosis after testing at its lab. In mid-August, a Lake County resident in his 80s awoke to a bat on his neck. The bat was captured and tested positive for rabies. The individual was advised he needed to start postexposure rabies treatment but declined. One month later, the individual Continue Reading

