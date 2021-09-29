LPSS names new principal of Judice Middle School

Pamela-Rae Hovey has been named the new principal of Judice Middle School, LPSS announced on Wednesday.

Hovey will replace Sonjie Fontenot who is retiring.

LPSS says that Hovey most recently served as assistant principal for Lafayette Middle School. 2021-2022 marks her seventh year as a middle school administrator.

“It is truly an honor to have the opportunity to lead the Cardinal family and community,” said Hovey in a press release. “I look forward to immersing myself in everything that makes Judice Middle School an amazing place for students to grow and learn.”

In addition to her experience as an assistant principal at several Acadiana schools, LPSS says Hovey also spent nine years teaching English and speech at Opelousas Junior High and Opelousas Senior High.

Hovey holds a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and a master’s in educational leadership from the American College of Education.

