‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Speaks Out About Show’s Recent Behind Scenes Turmoil

By Clayton Edwards
 8 days ago
Mayim Bialik stepped into the Jeopardy! hosting position amid a storm of controversy. As she landed the job, Mike Richards was still there. His incredibly short stint as the host led to a firestorm of criticism aimed at the show. In fact, some believed that his problems would permanently damage the quiz show’s image. However, the ratings for his single week behind the lectern were strong.

Since then, things on Jeopardy! almost feel like they’re slowly going back to normal. The show has two alternating hosts and most people are more focused on the game than the drama.

However, many people want to know what Mayim Bialik thinks about Mike Richards and the controversy surrounding him. At the same time, they want to know how she feels about taking over the hosting position after so much turmoil behind the scenes. Recently, Bialik appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and, as you’d expect the discussion turned to the Jeopardy! drama.

Mayim Bialik has talked briefly about taking over amid the turmoil before. Honestly, she didn’t have much to say about it. Her recent comments line up with just about everything she said before. However, she did share some things with Corden that shed some new light on how she feels about her current job and the events leading up to it.

Mayim Bialik Talks Jeopardy! Drama and More

Mayim Bialik was a little surprised by the constant coverage of Jeopardy!’s behind-the-scenes drama. About that, she said, “I was the headline on CNN three days in a row. Who knew people were so passionate about who hosts Jeopardy!?”

However, Mayim Bialik is still trying her best to stay away from the controversy. She just wants to do the job that she loves and leave it at that. “I mean, I’m just trying to read the clues. You know, just let me read the clues,” she told Corden. She went on to say, “The thing about Jeopardy!, we spend our whole lives wanting to be seen…and this job is just like – people should think the least about me as possible.”

By that, she means she is there to read the clues and host the show. The real focus of Jeopardy! should be on the contestants and their performances. This shows, once again, that Mayim Bialik is the right person for the job. She’s comfortable in front of a camera, she’s incredibly smart, and she understands the spirit of the show.

On top of that, Mayim Bialik said she loves hosting Jeopardy!. “I learn things all day. I meet people who have a kind of knowledge that I do not possess.” She’s a good host. However, she knows that she belongs behind the lectern and doesn’t want to pick up a buzzer. “I would do horrible on Jeopardy!,” she said, “horrible.”

