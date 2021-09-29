Darlington Raceway to Host NASCAR Xfinity Series Races on May 7 & Sept. 3, 2022 and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race on May 6, 2022

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events at Texas Motor Speedway will have new dates to mark on race fans' calendars in 2022. The NASCAR All-Star Race returns to its traditional timeframe of the weekend before the Memorial Day Weekend. The return to three days of full throttle competition at No Limits, Texas fires off with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220 on Friday, May 20. The NASCAR Xfinity Series Texas 250 then takes center stage for an afternoon of door-to-door racing excitement on Saturday, May 21.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO