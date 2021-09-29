CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Darlington Raceway to Host NASCAR Xfinity Series Races on May 7 & Sept. 3, 2022 and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race on May 6, 2022

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 8 days ago

As part of NASCAR’s announcement of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule, Darlington Raceway will host two Xfinity Series races on May 7 and Sept. 3, 2022 and a Camping World Truck Series race on May 6, 2022. For the second consecutive year, the Lady in Black will host two Cup Series race weekends on May 6-8, 2022 and Sept. 3-4, 2022.

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Michael Jordan does not sign checks for losers

Bubba Wallace proved Monday at Talladega Superspeedway that NBA legend Michael Jordan doesn’t give lip service when it comes to his new NASCAR Cup Series team. One of the biggest talking points entering the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season was the creation of 23XI Racing, the Joe Gibbs Racing-affiliated team co-owned by Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan.
NBA
Racing News

NASCAR crew chief suspended indefinitely after Talladega

Eddie Troconis has been suspended by NASCAR following an altercation. Eddie Troconis has been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR. He served as the crew chief of the #02 Young’s Motorsports truck. The penalty was announced on Wednesday, an addition to the weekly penalty report. It came a day after the typical...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

NASCAR Truck crew chief Troconis suspended indefinitely for 'behavioral violation'

Camping World Truck Series crew chief Eddie Troconis has been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR for an off-track incident. NASCAR announced the suspension Wednesday, citing sections 12.8.1.c of the rule book. While specifics regarding his suspension were not given, Troconis was penalized for a behavioral violation. Actions in the rule book...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Xfinity Series#Race Track#Host Nascar Xfinity#Darlington Raceway
Columbian

NASCAR Xfinity series coming to PIR

PORTLAND — NASCAR fans have been clamoring for a Northwest race for quite some time. Coming in June, they will have one. The NASCAR Xfinity Series will hold its lone stand-alone event June 4, 2022, at Portland International Raceway’s road course, marking the first event for a NASCAR national series there in more than two decades.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Speedway Digest

Harvick Scores Top-10 at Talladega

Race Winner: Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Chris Buescher of Roush Fenway Racing (Ford) Stage 2 Winner: Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing (Toyota) ● Kevin Harvick started ninth and finished fourth, earning seven bonus points. ● The No. 4 Busch Light #Hunt4Busch Ford Mustang spent the...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

New Dates, Distances for Nascar Xfinity/Truck Races at Texas Motor Speedway in 2022

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events at Texas Motor Speedway will have new dates to mark on race fans' calendars in 2022. The NASCAR All-Star Race returns to its traditional timeframe of the weekend before the Memorial Day Weekend. The return to three days of full throttle competition at No Limits, Texas fires off with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220 on Friday, May 20. The NASCAR Xfinity Series Texas 250 then takes center stage for an afternoon of door-to-door racing excitement on Saturday, May 21.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Talladega Race Results: October 4, 2021 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR results from Monday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway. The NASCAR Cup Series is set for the green on a Monday in Talladega, Alabama. It’s the Yallawood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. View the Talladega results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Talladega Menu: NASCAR. TV Schedule | Entries | Truck Lineup...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Las Vegas Motor Speedway

– Starting Position; Ty Dillon will start the Alsco Uniforms 302 from the 28th position on Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS). Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup was calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Back to the Future: New Venues, Return of Familiar Locations Highlight 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Slates

NASCAR today announced the 2022 schedules for both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, slates that feature exciting – and significant – adjustments for race fans. For the first time since 2000, a NASCAR national series will return to the twists and turns of Portland International...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Brandon Brown wins Talladega NASCAR Xfinity race halted by darkness

Brown was leading the race when a multi-car wreck erupted on Lap 102 of the scheduled 113 to bring out the fifth caution. With sunset and rain approaching quickly, NASCAR checked with drivers, spotters and its officials in the starter’s stand and determined it was too dark to continue the race.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy