Darlington Raceway to Host NASCAR Xfinity Series Races on May 7 & Sept. 3, 2022 and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race on May 6, 2022
As part of NASCAR’s announcement of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule, Darlington Raceway will host two Xfinity Series races on May 7 and Sept. 3, 2022 and a Camping World Truck Series race on May 6, 2022. For the second consecutive year, the Lady in Black will host two Cup Series race weekends on May 6-8, 2022 and Sept. 3-4, 2022.speedwaydigest.com
