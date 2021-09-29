GMC hosting top-ranked Snow

Jalynn Tarver (2) and the GMC junior college football team will welcome NJCAA No. 1 Snow College to Davenport Field this weekend. It will be the first time the two teams have met since 2013.

Head coach Rob Manchester and his unranked Georgia Military College football team have a real opportunity before them this week.

The 3-1 Bulldogs welcome NJCAA No. 1 Snow College (3-0) to town Saturday for a game that should serve as a real measuring stick for both programs.

Manchester’s GMC squad last week took its second lengthy road trip of the young season up north, most recently to face Sussex County Community College in New Jersey. This time around was more favorable than the first as the ‘Dogs came home with a 24-6 victory over the host Skylanders. Quarterback Donovan Anthony connected with 6-foot-6 receiver Daithan Davis for three first-half touchdowns to help give GMC its third consecutive win following the season-opening loss at Monroe. The defense has been stifling through the current winning streak, allowing 21 combined points across those three contests. The unit totaled seven tackles for losses and had three takeaways (one fumble, two interceptions) in the win against Sussex CC.

“I think we’re definitely improving each and every week,” Manchester said in evaluating his team through four games. “We showed good effort in that first game, but since then we’ve been able to execute better. We’ve also done a better job of holding on to the football and eliminating big plays. I feel like we have a good team and we’re progressing. We’ll definitely find out where we stand this week.”

The undefeated Snow Badgers of Ephraim, Utah enter as the top-ranked junior college football team in the nation. They have held the No. 1 spot since the poll was released following the first week of play. The Central Utah junior college was the national runner-up in the truncated spring 2021 NJCAA season. Like GMC, Snow routinely sends its players on to major four-year football programs.

Despite being separated by 2,000 miles, Snow and GMC share a decent amount of history. The Badgers hold a 5-3 advantage in the all-time series, but the Bulldogs have won three out of the last four, the most recent of which came in 2013.

Coach Manchester believes this weekend will be the first time a No. 1 team has come to Milledgeville. Snow will be the highest-ranked visitor since then-No. 2 Iowa Western traveled here in ’13.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity,” the GMC head coach said of the upcoming matchup. “I think it’s going to be a knock-down, drag-out game that will come down to who makes fewer mistakes.”

Snow football hasn’t committed many, if any, mistakes through three games. The team has completely walked over its opponents so far this season, collectively outscoring them 232-7. The Bulldogs hope to make things much more difficult for the Badgers this week.

“I think we’re going to be the first true test for them,” added Manchester. “They are very good, but I want our young men to play the best. It helps them get recruited and move on to other places. It’s going to be a good challenge for us.”

A win over Snow would likely break GMC football back into the NJCAA Top 15. The ‘Dogs were preseason No. 12, but fell out of the poll following the week one Monroe loss. Currently, seven of the top eight teams are undefeated, and there are at this point no two-loss teams in the rankings.

“We’ve got an opportunity with our schedule and Snow coming in here to make some noise,” Manchester said. “We’ve just got to worry about ourselves and try to be 1-0 this week. We’re not worried about the polls right now.”

Other than the home field, the Bulldogs may have one other thing working in their favor this weekend. After last week’s tease of fall weather, temperatures are now back into the 80s, and that could play a factor Saturday. It’s obviously much cooler in Utah right now, and Snow so far has had all 7 p.m. start times to its games. That will not be the case as this week’s kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Saturday when the forecasted high in Milledgeville is 88 degrees.