With the clock ticking, who will solve the problems of climate change and global warming?. Most U.S. teens believe that everyone should help. Nearly 70% of teens said that fixing climate change and global warming is the responsibility of all of us, as individuals, according to a survey released Thursday by Junior Achievement. The survey was conducted online by Engine Insights in September and polled more than 1,000 13- to 17-year-olds about their views on the environment.

KIDS ・ 8 HOURS AGO