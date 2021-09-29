Suni Lee Just Wore the Cutest Pink Dress, but Her Gold-Medal Heels Are the Real Star

If you don't have time to sift through dozens of Fashion Month runway photos to catch up on the latest trends, never fear — we can all count on Zendaya to show us each season's standout looks. The stylish star did just that on Wednesday evening while attending the 2021 Women in Film Honors in an eye-catching Loewe dress that debuted at Paris Fashion Week just five days prior. Seemingly plucked right off a model and shipped overseas straight to Los Angeles, the gray sleeveless dress featured a large golden breastplate that extended all the way from neck to hip. Some may call it a giant metallic kidney bean or a shiny version of that apron you put on before dental X-rays, but we call it the epitome of high fashion, and Zendaya owned it like no other could.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 6 HOURS AGO