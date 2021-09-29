Suni Lee Just Wore the Cutest Pink Dress, but Her Gold-Medal Heels Are the Real Star
We may be used to seeing Suni Lee in leos and track jackets, but turns out, she looks just as fabulous in streetwear and dressy outfits. The elite gymnast sported the cutest number while out and about in Los Angeles: a bright-pink Rebecca Vallance dress with an open back and an adorable giant bow. With the help of stylist Gabriela Tena, she paired the look with a gold nylon Prada purse, heart-shaped jewelry from Retrouvaí and L'atelier Nawbar, and chain heels from Kat Maconie that remind us of little gold medals.www.popsugar.com
Comments / 0