CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Suni Lee Just Wore the Cutest Pink Dress, but Her Gold-Medal Heels Are the Real Star

By Yerin Kim
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We may be used to seeing Suni Lee in leos and track jackets, but turns out, she looks just as fabulous in streetwear and dressy outfits. The elite gymnast sported the cutest number while out and about in Los Angeles: a bright-pink Rebecca Vallance dress with an open back and an adorable giant bow. With the help of stylist Gabriela Tena, she paired the look with a gold nylon Prada purse, heart-shaped jewelry from Retrouvaí and L'atelier Nawbar, and chain heels from Kat Maconie that remind us of little gold medals.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

Meg Ryan Stuns in Sexy Floral Dress During Rare Red Carpet Appearance

You've Got Mail—and it's an update you won't want to miss! On Saturday, Sept. 25, Meg Ryan made a rare public appearance after keeping a relatively low profile over the years. So what inspired the beloved rom-com star to step back into the spotlight, even for just one night? The When Harry Met Sally actress attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles. And not that anyone expected anything less from the A-lister, but Meg looked effortlessly chic and elegant on the red carpet, wearing a floor-length dress by Ulyana Sergeenko. The design, which featured a pretty lavender floral print all over, had a flowy silhouette, square neckline...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sunisa Lee
Footwear News

Beyonce Owns the Red Carpet in a Black Velvet Corset Gown & Hidden Heels

Beyoncé is back on her top-of-the-line red carpet style game. The singer attended the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival last night, arriving alongside husband Jay-Z in a head-turning gown. The strapless design comes custom from designer Valdrin Sahiti, constructed over 10 days from a mix of silk and velvet with an interior touch of lycra to create a corseted silhouette. The asymmetric design included a dipping neckline and a floor-sweeping hem to tout. To keep the focus on her dress, Beyoncé complemented the look with a subtle glittering clutch bag and hidden black platforms...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Every iconic Zendaya outfit and red carpet moment

Zendaya's outfits never disappoint, on or off the red carpet. In fact, over the past few years, the actress and singer has rapidly become one of the most-anticipated attendees at award shows, consistently arriving in head-turning looks, which then turn into viral internet moments (for all the right reasons). Remember...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

The Story Behind the Flame-Inspired Crystal Heels That Miley Cyrus Just Wore During the ACL Music Festival

As Iindaco co-founder Pamela Costantini arrived at her Paris Fashion Week showroom today, the designer looked at her Instagram and was overcome with joy. Costantini’s celebrity crush, Miley Cyrus, had just modeled Iindaco’s green Ade sandal in a series of Instagram photos taken yesterday in Austin, Tex. during the 2021 ACL Music Festival. The singer wore the bright mules with a beeded top and pants set, big hair and heavy eye makeup.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Jackets#Instagram A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Brenham Banner-Press

Suni Lee felt 'too scared' to talk to Justin Bieber

Suni Lee was too scared to talk to Justin Bieber at the Met Gala. The 18-year-old Olympian gushed about the pop star to his wife Hailey at the glitzy event, but she couldn't muster up the courage to speak to Justin herself. Suni - who is currently competing on 'Dancing...
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

DWTS: Suni Lee Kicked Off Her Britney Spears Performance With a 10-Worthy Handstand

Suni Lee continues to amaze us as she competes on Dancing With the Stars this season. After landing a flip in heels like a total pro last week, the 18-year-old brought more of her signature gymnastic moves to ballroom floor for Britney Spears night. Dancing the foxtrot to Spears's "I'm A Slave 4 U" alongside her partner Sasha Farber, Lee kicked off the performance with an incredible handstand. Needless to say, things only got better from there. In addition to wearing neon green outfits reminiscent to Spears's iconic MTV VMAs performance of the song, the two practically slithered on the stage as they nailed the incredible choreography. Watch the fun number above.
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Latest Red Carpet Serve Features a Gold-Plated Dress Snatched Right Off the Runway

If you don't have time to sift through dozens of Fashion Month runway photos to catch up on the latest trends, never fear — we can all count on Zendaya to show us each season's standout looks. The stylish star did just that on Wednesday evening while attending the 2021 Women in Film Honors in an eye-catching Loewe dress that debuted at Paris Fashion Week just five days prior. Seemingly plucked right off a model and shipped overseas straight to Los Angeles, the gray sleeveless dress featured a large golden breastplate that extended all the way from neck to hip. Some may call it a giant metallic kidney bean or a shiny version of that apron you put on before dental X-rays, but we call it the epitome of high fashion, and Zendaya owned it like no other could.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy