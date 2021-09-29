13 Municipalities awarded Atlantic City Electric Sustainable Communities grants
MAYS LANDING – Atlantic City Electric, together with its program administrator Sustainable Jersey, have chosen 13 local municipalities to receive $75,000 in funds to support open space and resiliency projects in South Jersey. This funding is provided as part of Atlantic City Electric’s Sustainable Communities Grant program, which provides funding to support open space preservation, improvements to parks and recreation resources, environmental conservation and innovative community resiliency projects.www.downbeach.com
