NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli faced off for the first time on the debate stage Tuesday. Murphy is trying to become the first Democrat to win a second term in the state in more than four decades. As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reports, these past four years, New Jersey has faced an unprecedented number of issues, and Tuesday’s debate had a little bit of everything — lively discussion on those topics and a lot of drama between the candidates. Murphy is being challenged by Ciattarelli, a former assemblyman. Both men were businessmen before getting...

ELECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO