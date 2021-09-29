Fine Cut 2021 Winners

Congratulations to our young filmmakers who won top prizes in this year's "Fine Cut Festival of Films." This year, over 350 films were submitted during April and May by filmmakers enrolled in over 30 Southern California schools. This year's selected films tackled such themes as climate change, mental health and LGBTQ relationships with almost 70% of the stories from filmmakers of color. Almost 70% of the finalist films were also directed or produced by female filmmakers. Watch short films from these promising talents!