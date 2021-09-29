Channel Katie Holmes’ Western Bootie Look — Starting at Just $30

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

She may be a Hollywood heavy-hitter, but Katie Holmes has some of the most relatable street style. The 42-year-old actress maintains New York City as her home base, which likely influences her day-to-day aesthetic! We would describe her outfits as casual-chic — she might just be stepping out in a pair of jeans and a low-key top, but she elevates the ensemble with some major shoes and accessories.

Recently, we saw her do just that by rocking one of our favorite fall shoe styles! Western, cowboy-inspired boots have been trending for quite some time now, and we’re still obsessed with the vibe.

Katie Holmes walking to The Lucille Lortel Theatre in the West Village, NYC on September 22, 2021. MEGA

Clearly, Holmes hasn’t grown tired of the look either, and we totally fell for her version of the boots. The one key feature we noticed was their square toe, which makes them a bit more fashion-forward than other options on the market. Naturally, we went sleuthing to find similar pairs so you can channel the former Dawson’s Creek star. Interested? Read on for more!

Western-Style Boots Inspired by Katie Holmes’ Pair:

