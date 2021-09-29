CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channel Katie Holmes' Western Bootie Look — Starting at Just $30

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 7 days ago
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

She may be a Hollywood heavy-hitter, but Katie Holmes has some of the most relatable street style. The 42-year-old actress maintains New York City as her home base, which likely influences her day-to-day aesthetic! We would describe her outfits as casual-chic — she might just be stepping out in a pair of jeans and a low-key top, but she elevates the ensemble with some major shoes and accessories.

Recently, we saw her do just that by rocking one of our favorite fall shoe styles! Western, cowboy-inspired boots have been trending for quite some time now, and we’re still obsessed with the vibe.

Katie Holmes walking to The Lucille Lortel Theatre in the West Village, NYC on September 22, 2021. MEGA

Clearly, Holmes hasn’t grown tired of the look either, and we totally fell for her version of the boots. The one key feature we noticed was their square toe, which makes them a bit more fashion-forward than other options on the market. Naturally, we went sleuthing to find similar pairs so you can channel the former Dawson’s Creek star. Interested? Read on for more!

Western-Style Boots Inspired by Katie Holmes’ Pair:

  • If you want to go for a true authentic boot look, this pair from Soda is as good as it gets! They have traditional quilted stitching details and extend to the mid-calf — starting at just $30 on Amazon!
  • Sometimes, even ankle boots are too tall some shoppers, which is why we included this low-profile pair of booties! They also boast the lowest heel out of the bunch if you’re looking for serious comfort — currently 30% off at Nordstrom!
  • These DREAM PAIRS boots also have a cowboy feel, but they’re made for the big city. They offer the same silhouette as the pair we just mentioned, but minus the stitching details for a smooth finish — starting at just $40 on Amazon!
  • Don’t love tall boots? If you prefer booties that don’t go above the ankle, we love this beautiful pair from Sam Edelman! They also have an adorable buckle detail — starting at $42 on Amazon!
  • We love how these ankle booties from The Drop blend the classic western look with modern flair. There are small stitching details that are simply swoon-worthy — starting at $56 on Amazon!
  • These ankle booties from Vionic deviate from the classic western look, but they’re still undeniably beautiful. We included them as an option because of their awesome square toe, which is a standout detail in the pair that Holmes wore — available at Nordstrom!
  • These boots from Vince Camuto are similar to Holmes’ pair. They have the all-black look, are made from sleek and smooth leather, have a classic slanted heel and the square toe detail — available at Nordstrom!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

