CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

Drive-Thru Haunted Car Wash Returning To Evansville in 2021

By Travis Sams
WOMI Owensboro
WOMI Owensboro
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This October, there will be several haunted attractions popping up in the Evansville area but none quite like this unique. We have all been to haunted houses before. It's the thing to do in October. Some people don't like to go because they are afraid of the "creatures" that pop out of nowhere and scare the heck out of them. However, how would you feel about going to one and being protected from those "creatures" by being locked inside your own vehicle?

womiowensboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOMI Owensboro

Halloween Fun At Lynnville Park On October 16th

Lynnville Park in Lynnville, Indiana will be hosting Holloween at the park next weekend, and the whole family will want to get in on the fun. As we are all in the fall spirit, it's time to also get into the Halloween spirit too. There are so many things that you can do this fall that you and the whole family would have a blast doing. We have covered a lot of these things that you can do this fall including pumpkin patches and farms all around Southern Indiana that you can visit, haunted carwashes, and 31 things to celebrate in IN, KY, & IL during October if Halloween isn't your thing. Like I said, several things to do here in the Evansville area this October. There's one more thing that you can add to the list too.
LYNNVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

When I Say ‘Owensboro in the 1990s,’ You Say… [LIST]

Owensboro keeps its people, doesn't it? OR they return after being gone a while. I say this because of all the fun nostalgic reminiscing so many of us like to do. I could go on forever about Owensboro in the 1980s and that's probably a story for the future, but a great many of you were in high school or young adults in the '90s, so I thought it would be fun to head back to that decade and find out what it brings to mind.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro Church Gifted With $3.1 Million Property To Call Home

Buena Vista Baptist Church in Owensboro recently handed over the keys to their sweet building and gifted another local church with a brand-new place to call home. The story is one of faith, perserverance and a very big God. It is also shows the ultimate sacrifice from a very loving congregation of followers wanting to be the best stewards of what the Lord faithfully provided them for years.
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
State
Indiana State
Evansville, IN
Cars
WOMI Owensboro

Rock On! Kansas Making Tour Stop in Evansville

Kansas is rolling into town like "Dust in the Wind". Their Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour will be at the Victory Theatre in Evansville. We have the presale code to get your tickets today!. Funny story! My brother-in-law is a HUGE fan of Kansas. He has seen them a...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haunted House#The Wash#The Haunted#Royal Express Car Wash
WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro Skeletons Have Their Own Instagram Page

The Brizendine Nature Park has a half-mile walk decorated with pumpkins and Halloween scenes perfect for the whole family. Families are encouraged to stop and take pictures, judge the pumpkins and pick their favorite ones, and even post to the Greenville Tourism Facebook Page. How Many of These Kentucky Attractions...
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

WBKR Yard Party to Benefit Shelter Animals in Owensboro

SAINT (Saving Animals In Need Together) Saving Animals In Need Together is a group created by animal advocate community volunteers. They help area shelters and animal rescues to help animals in need. The mission of SAINT is to raise money to help shelter animals with medical costs, transports to rescues, helping with the cost of the low-cost spay/neuter clinic, and so much more. I know many of the volunteers personally and they are homeless animal advocates that want to save as many animals as possible. Many volunteers are the ones that transport animals out of area shelters and drive across the country to give pets a second chance at life. They are hard-working dedicated heroes. SAINT is also a non-profit that depends on fundraisers like this to make its mission a reality. They make my animal-loving heart happy!
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Hangout at The Ville, Cool Activity Center for Kids in Ohio County, Kentucky

On any given day, you can find volunteers at The Hangout at The Ville cooking up some burgers, hotdogs, or smoked bologna. You may even hear some live music when you walk through the doors. One thing that you'll ALWAYS see and hear is children of all ages laughing, playing, and having the time of their lives. Why? Because this is the coolest place to hang out in downtown Fordsville. Here's a look inside!
OHIO COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
WOMI Owensboro

Daviess County Fire Department Community Blood Drive

Grab your friends and family members and give blood on Monday, October 11th, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at the Daviess County Fire Department East Fire Station on Highway 54 in Owensboro. T-shirts will be awarded to those that donate. Stop by and meet some local heroes and become a hero yourself by giving blood to save lives. The complete donation process only takes around 30 minutes and the blood donations stay right here in Western Kentucky!
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

How to Keep Your Pumpkins From Rotting & Keep Wildlife Safe (VIDEO)

Pumpkin season is upon us and with pumpkins come cute little porch decorations. My husband, Joe, is a neighborhood favorite among our local squirrels and raccoons because he always leaves a bag of corn in the driveway after he hunts and boy to they come from miles around to enjoy the buffet. He gets frustrated because they open the bag but I mean really all they are doing is surviving.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Angels for Ashley Having a Huge Cookout Friday for St. Jude

Each February, WBKR hosts our annual St. Jude Radiothon. A huge highlight of that event is the big Angels for Ashley Cookout, which takes place over the course of two days at Shoe Stop at Wesleyan Park Plaza. Well, guess what? If you want some delicious Angels for Ashley BBQ, you won't have to wait until February of 2022 to get it. You can grab some this Friday!
LIFESTYLE
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy