WATCH: USC running backs coach Mike Jinks talks about USC's ground game
Trojan running backs coach Mike Jinks promised that he would roll with a two running back system this season and through four games we have seen exactly that. So far the Trojans have 95 rush attempts by non-quarterbacks and the combination of Keaontay Ingram and Vavae Malepeai have 88 of them. Ingram has 46 rushes for 225 yards and three touchdowns and Malepeai has 42 rushes for 180 yards and no touchdowns. The only other running back with a rush attempt is Darwin Barlow who has 3 for 22 yards and one TD.247sports.com
