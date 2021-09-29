CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: USC running backs coach Mike Jinks talks about USC's ground game

Cover picture for the articleTrojan running backs coach Mike Jinks promised that he would roll with a two running back system this season and through four games we have seen exactly that. So far the Trojans have 95 rush attempts by non-quarterbacks and the combination of Keaontay Ingram and Vavae Malepeai have 88 of them. Ingram has 46 rushes for 225 yards and three touchdowns and Malepeai has 42 rushes for 180 yards and no touchdowns. The only other running back with a rush attempt is Darwin Barlow who has 3 for 22 yards and one TD.

USC-Colorado Preview: run games should tell the tale

USC (2-2, 1-2 Pac-12) heads to Boulder to take on Colorado (1-3, 0-1 Pac-12) in a game “featuring” two teams really struggling to start the year. Colorado is in Year Two of the Karl Dorrell Era and the bloom is off last season’s rose at least to start the season. The Trojans have moved on from the Clay Helton Era but the sailing got choppy under interim head coach Donte Williams last Saturday night against Oregon State. Road games in conference are always challenging propositions, and the truth is that pretty much any kind of a win will do the job for the Trojans as they try to stay tethered to faint hopes in the Pac-12 South by beating their first division opponent of the season.
