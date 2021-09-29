CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Pay It Forward: 'The First Thing I Look For Is Personality. That Will Often Determine Success In The Business,' Says Moss Withers CEO of Lee & Associates

By Tasha Norman
GlobeSt.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow Pragmatism Will Get Your Financing Deal to the Finish Line. Matthews knows the key factors that ensure a real estate project will secure funding. The hospitality debt markets are heating up as the second half of the year looms, with spread tightening between 100 and 200 basis points since January. And all major lender types are back in play, with the number of active lenders within each lender type on the upswing.

www.globest.com

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

“Strong self-belief and determination help push boundaries across businesses,” says Brando “Crypto Wizard” Murphy.

This passionate crypto expert has astounded people with valuable cryptocurrency content through his enterprise Bigger Than Race (BTR). Of the many things that have turned people’s heads and grabbed their attention, the rise and emergence of young professionals, coaches, mentors, and entrepreneurs across industries have garnered maximum headlines. However, what has caught more attention is the positive attitude with which these individuals have walked on their path fearlessly, creating a unique niche in their respective industries. Serving as one of the finest examples of one such high-performing professional in the world of fintech is Brando “Crypto Wizard” Murphy. This talented being has already astounded people with his creative abilities and skills as an actor, producer, and scriptwriter. Today, he is also a part of the fintech world and has crossed boundaries in the niches of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. He has transformed his life for the better and is determined to help others do the same through his extensive knowledge, research, winning investment strategies and valuable content on crypto.
MARKETS
Radar Online.com

Jamie Spears' Attorney Demands Nearly $2 Million In New Estate Battle As Britney Refuses To Pay Staggering $500K Conservatorship Bill

The primary attorney for Jamie Spears in his conservatorship battle with his daughter, Britney Spears, is charging millions as part of a new estate battle. Days after the pop star's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, refused to pay Vivian Thoreen of law firm Holland & Knight the more than $500,000 she requested to cover the cost of "media matters," she demanded almost $2 million in legal fees as part of a separate case.
CELEBRITIES
The Motley Fool

2 Ultra-Cheap Stocks Trading Below Their Book Values

Viatris and Kraft Heinz are two underperforming stocks that have strong futures ahead. Both stocks trade at price-to-book multiples below one, which could make them attractive bargain buys. The companies also pay investors more than 3% in recurring dividends. When a company's shares are trading below book value, that can...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Cathie Wood Sells $49.4M In Tesla And Buys $87.5M In Ginkgo Bioworks On Dip As Stock Becomes Target Of Short Sellers

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Wednesday snapped up shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) on the day the synthetic biology company stock was hit hard by two back-to-back short-seller reports that called the company a “colossal scam” and “a scheme.”. The popular money manager bought 8.26 million shares —...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Real Estate#Pay It Forward#Lee Associates
GlobeSt.com

New Certificate Program to Address Warehousing Worker Shortage

The number of workers in the US warehousing and storage subsector has reached record highs, with more than 1.4 million workers supporting the industry currently, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. But it’s not enough, experts in the sector say. The transportation, warehousing and related fields—which were the...
ECONOMY
GlobeSt.com

Blue Vista Expands US Student Housing Portfolio Through Foreign Partnership

Blue Vista Capital Management has announced it is expanding its US student housing portfolio through a partnership with Koramco Asset Management, a South Korean real estate investment management firm, and a second South Korean institution. With the partnership, Blue Vista completed the acquisition of Villas on Rio, a 856-bed property...
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Life Time's stock jeered in its public debut, as it opened well below its IPO price

Life Time Group Holdings Inc.'s stock was jeered in its public debut, as the athletic center chain's stock opened on the NYSE 7.9% below the initial public offering price. The company said overnight that its IPO priced at $18 a share, at the low end of the previously expected range of between $18 and $21 a share. At the pricing, the company raised $702.0 million as it sold 39.0 million shares. The stock's first trade was at $16.57 at 10:42 a.m. Eastern for 1.8 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at $3.28 billion. The stock has bounced a bit since then, to trade recently down 4.8% at $17.13. Life Time's weak debut comes on the same day that NordickTrack parent iFIT Health & Fitness said it postponed its IPO because of "adverse market conditions." IFIT's disappointing debut also occurred on a day of relatively healthy investor interest in IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF rose 2.9% in morning trading and the S&P 500 gained 1.4%.
STOCKS
GlobeSt.com

Nominate Now for Influencers in CRE Tech

Though in the past, technology advancements within commercial real estate have transpired slower when compared to other industries, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic rapidly propelled new, necessary innovations across the field. In addition, industry experts and stakeholders have indisputably assessed the use of technology in commercial real estate more than ever, throughout the past year.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $1,500 Right Now

The best way to generate wealth through the stock market is to buy and hold shares of great companies for many years. Both of these stocks are down year-to-date, but each has a tremendous history of growth and can keep delivering. If you're looking for great stocks to invest your...
STOCKS
GlobeSt.com

This Asset Class Posted the Largest Price Growth in 2021

In a surprising twist, suburban office achieved the greatest price growth at 14.8% of all CRE asset classes over the last year, besting investor favorites multifamily and industrial. John Chang of Marcus & Millichap notes that the price growth in the sector reflects three factors: “a pricing bounce, a disproportionate...
MARKETS
GlobeSt.com

This Real Estate Leader Forged His Own Path in South Florida: Here's How

Aggressive, intense and hardworking are the three words Miami’s Terranova Corp. chairman and founder Stephen Bittel would describe himself as. “I never felt I was aggressive, but everyone says I am and need to smile more and I’m very focused. I’ve always been overly intense. As a kid, I was always overly intense. I’m very focused on whatever the goal is in front of me, and I’m very prepared. I think being hard working has really defined and created my success professionally,” Bittel said.
FLORIDA STATE
GlobeSt.com

Calling All CRE Finance Professionals

Commercial real estate capital markets have been flush with many different money sources targeting these assets. Navigating this environment – while undoubtedly easier than in less robust times — still requires skill and industry knowledge. These accomplished professionals are not only familiar with the nuances of the markets, but also...
REAL ESTATE
GlobeSt.com

Ivanhoé Cambridge Expands Investment in Mount Auburn in Apartment Play

Ivanhoé Cambridge is expanding its relationship with Mount Auburn Multifamily by investing $150 million of preferred equity directly into the company. Mount Auburn’s investment strategy is focused on millennial migration to secondary markets exhibiting low-cost, business friendly environments, high population growth, and low cost of living.
BUSINESS
GlobeSt.com

Harrison Street Raises $2.5B for Eighth Opportunistic Real Estate Fund

Harrison Street has announced the final close of the firm’s eighth US opportunistic real estate fund, Harrison Street Real Estate Partners VIII, L.P. at the fund’s hard cap of $2 billion, exceeding its $1.5 billion target. Harrison Street raised an additional $510 million in co-investment vehicles to invest alongside Fund...
REAL ESTATE
GlobeSt.com

Tishman Closes $425M Green Bond Refi for Long Island City Office Development

Tishman Speyer has closed a $425 million green bond offering to refinance the recently-completed creative office development The JACX in Long Island City. The JACX, which was completed in 2019 and is 100% leased, boasts 1.2 million square feet of office and retail space across two 26-story towers connected by a five-story base. The building is the single largest addition to Long Island City’s office stock since the Citicorp Building opened in 1990.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy