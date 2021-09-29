CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How to Hire a CFO

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf your business is growing and the crucial, timely financial information you need for strategic decisions isn’t prepared or available, it’s likely time to hire a CFO. But how do you hire a CFO and what are your options? You may not think you can afford to hire a CFO if your business isn’t bringing in multi-millions in revenue, but there are many options available to get the expertise you need. A virtual CFO can help you grow your company faster and smarter and doesn’t have to break the bank. In this episode, we are talking about how to make that happen today with Jaime Staley, CPA, MSA, vCFO, and co-founder of PJS & Co. CPAs. She is sharing some guidance and tips on how to hire a CFO or a virtual CFO for your business.

