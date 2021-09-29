21st Amendment Brewery Releases Autumn Seasonal Hell or High Mango

Fall is slowly edging its way in and, after a beautiful September, I’m finally starting the transition into autumn foods like root veggies, warm soups, apples and squash. That’s not to say I’ve given up on garden tomatoes, but since they’re no longer ripening by early October, it’s the perfect time to pluck those last stragglers and give them some heat. I’m particularly fond of this simple recipe for Roasted Tomato Salad from cookbook author Delia Smith. I generally serve it warm; it pairs beautifully fish, chicken or your favorite protein. The concentrated juice given off by the baked tomatoes, mixed with heady garlic and olive oil, adds sublime flavor to just about anything savory as it seeps into other foods on your plate. Be sure to have some crusty bread (or rice or your favorite grain) to mop up every drop.

