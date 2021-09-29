21st Amendment Brewery Releases Autumn Seasonal Hell or High Mango
SAN FRANCISCO, California – The 21st Amendment Brewery releases the autumn seasonal Hell or High Mango nationally to 33 states this month following the summer craze for its beloved Hell or High Watermelon Wheat. Lady Liberty shines bright at our sunset gate with welcoming arms for a sweet transition into the glow of the orange and red leaves of fall. An iconic woman symbolizing freedom and inclusivity, the Statue of Liberty graces the Hell or High line’s packaging and cans year-round. Brewed with real mangos, Hell or High Mango eases us from warmer days to an oasis brimming with tropical floral aromas and slightly tart, fruity flavors.www.brewbound.com
