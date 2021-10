PORTLAND, Maine – The Craft Maltsters Guild will offer a four-day intensive workshop in the days leading up to the 2022 Craft Malt Conference in Portland, Maine (CMC 2022). Startup and experienced maltsters, as well as other parties in the malt supply chain, will gain theoretical and practical knowledge in malting technology at the 2022 Advanced Class in Craft Malt Production. It will be held February 14-17, 2022 at the Holiday Inn By the Bay in Portland, Maine, in the days leading up to the annual Craft Malt Conference. Industry veterans, Hugh Alexander, owner and operator of Scotland’s Balnamoon Maltings & Brewery, and Hannah Turner, Director of the Montana State University Barley, Malt & Brewing Quality Lab, will bring real world experience, research and data, and deep passion as instructors.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO