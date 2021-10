What was your route to the top? My path to success was tied closely to advancing opportunities for women both at my firm and in the private equity industry, especially the healthcare private equity industry. As my practice grew and I moved into management roles, I noted the lack of women in the field at the senior level. I realized that there was an opportunity to help our clients make the same positive change for women that the firm was working toward. Many of our projects, such as drawing more women to our annual HCPE conference, our blog and the Women in Private Equity and Finance Initiative, are aimed squarely at helping promote women in the legal and healthcare industry.

LAW ・ 16 HOURS AGO