Bo Nix embraces the chaos. Really, he has an uncanny ability to thrive in it. That much was on display last weekend, when the junior quarterback’s particular brand of backyard football and improvisation under pressure was pivotal for Auburn in its 24-19 win at LSU. Nix racked up 329 yards of total offense, including a career-high 74 yards rushing, and two touchdowns in Death Valley, often relying on his legs to extend plays, buy time and create some magic for Auburn as it ended a decades-long losing streak in Baton Rouge, La.

AUBURN, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO