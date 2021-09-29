CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nick Cannon pranks Kevin Hart by wrapping his private jet with a giant print of his face

Friends Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart are engaged in an all-out prank war, and it has just risen to epic proportions. For his latest prank, Cannon recently broke into Hart’s airport hangar and covered his plane in a gigantic wrap of his face.

Audacy

Audacy

